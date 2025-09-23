Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu urges technocrats to build ‘Swadeshi Tech’ at NCeG 2025

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday appealed to young technocrats to focus on developing indigenous technologies to strengthen India’s self-reliance in the global technology sector.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest at the 28th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) 2025 in Visakhapatnam under the theme, ‘Viksit Bharat: Civil Services and Digital Transformation’, Naidu said that India, despite its robust technology sector, continues to depend on other countries for production.

Stressing the need for ‘Swadeshi’ technology, he announced that Andhra Pradesh is developing a Quantum Valley in Amaravati, which will join the global network of quantum valleys by January 2026.

“Currently, only six countries produce quantum computers. With the support of the Government of India, IBM, TCS, and L&T, Andhra Pradesh is working to establish the Quantum Valley and create a mechanism to produce quantum computers within two years,” he stated.

The Chief Minister also outlined other upcoming projects, including a Space City near Sriharikota, a Drone City in Orvakal, an Electronics City, and a MedTech Park.

He emphasised that these initiatives will provide opportunities for technocrats, particularly those from IITs and IIMs, to contribute to emerging technologies.

“India is already the largest user of Artificial Intelligence. The challenge before us is to develop in-house capabilities rather than depend on others,” he added.

Highlighting the State’s digital governance initiatives, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh has launched the Mana Mitra (WhatsApp Governance) platform, which provides 751 government services.

He also announced the Sanjeevani health project to create digital health records for all citizens, enabling predictive and curative treatment under the principle of food as medicine and kitchen as pharmacy.