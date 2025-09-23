TTD will set national benchmark in temple admin: EO

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal on Monday said the temple aspires to become a national model in temple administration by placing pilgrims’ welfare at the forefront.
Speaking at the TTD headquarters, Singhal said the board has undertaken comprehensive measures to ensure the safety, accommodation, food and travel of devotees.
“We aim to lead the way in caring for devotees. Every step of the Brahmotsavams is planned to welcome pilgrims in a purposeful and friendly manner,” he said.
He added that TTD is following Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s directives to uphold the sanctity of Tirumala while prioritising service to common devotees.
Staff and police receive daily briefings with clear instructions on duties, deployment, protocols and coordination across vigilance, revenue and other departments.
Singhal highlighted the use of technology to manage crowds and traffic, including 4,000 CCTV cameras, real-time data analytics, AI vehicle and head counts, and facial recognition systems to prevent theft and child abductions.
He said cultural troupes from 29 states have arrived to perform at the four mada streets, underscoring Tirumala’s stature as a national festival.
For major events such as Garuda Seva and VVIP visits, TTD has deployed 1,300 additional personnel, with contingency plans and backup teams in place to ensure smooth operations.
Urging pilgrims to cooperate with staff and police for a seamless experience, Singhal emphasised service over favour.
He detailed the board’s preparations, which include 60 MT of exotic flowers worth Rs 3.5 crore, four lakh buttermilk packets, one lakh biscuits, water packets and bottles.