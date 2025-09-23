TTD will set national benchmark in temple admin: EO

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal on Monday said the temple aspires to become a national model in temple administration by placing pilgrims’ welfare at the forefront.

Speaking at the TTD headquarters, Singhal said the board has undertaken comprehensive measures to ensure the safety, accommodation, food and travel of devotees.

“We aim to lead the way in caring for devotees. Every step of the Brahmotsavams is planned to welcome pilgrims in a purposeful and friendly manner,” he said.

He added that TTD is following Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s directives to uphold the sanctity of Tirumala while prioritising service to common devotees.