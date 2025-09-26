Andhra CM Naidu vows strict action against crimes targeting women, fake campaigns on social media

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has warned of serious action against those involved in crimes against women and those spreading fake campaigns on social media.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, the CM emphasised that the policing system had deteriorated under the previous government, but efforts are underway to reform all departments.

The Chief Minister stated that he was the first victim of the previous government’s highhandedness, recounting his arrest, imprisonment, and surveillance by drones. However, he clarified that he does not engage in revenge politics and stressed that no one is above the law.

On the subjects of law and order and social media, Naidu highlighted that the people of Andhra Pradesh had elected him for a fourth term, recognising his leadership and ability to build consensus. He reflected on his survival of the Alipiri Naxal blast and his opportunity to present the pattu vastrams to Sri Venkateswara Swamy for the 14th time.

The CM also addressed his role in eradicating faction politics in Rayalaseema, acknowledging the justifiable anger of some leaders against the previous regime, but urging them not to repeat similar actions.

He reiterated that no one can escape justice, recalling incidents during the previous government’s rule where TDP offices were attacked, leading to complaints being filed with the Union Home Minister and the then Governor. He stated that the public would soon understand the criminal nature of such politics.