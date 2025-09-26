Andhra CM Naidu vows strict action against crimes targeting women, fake campaigns on social media

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has warned of serious action against those involved in crimes against women and those spreading fake campaigns on social media.
Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, the CM emphasised that the policing system had deteriorated under the previous government, but efforts are underway to reform all departments.
The Chief Minister stated that he was the first victim of the previous government’s highhandedness, recounting his arrest, imprisonment, and surveillance by drones. However, he clarified that he does not engage in revenge politics and stressed that no one is above the law.
On the subjects of law and order and social media, Naidu highlighted that the people of Andhra Pradesh had elected him for a fourth term, recognising his leadership and ability to build consensus. He reflected on his survival of the Alipiri Naxal blast and his opportunity to present the pattu vastrams to Sri Venkateswara Swamy for the 14th time.
The CM also addressed his role in eradicating faction politics in Rayalaseema, acknowledging the justifiable anger of some leaders against the previous regime, but urging them not to repeat similar actions.
He reiterated that no one can escape justice, recalling incidents during the previous government’s rule where TDP offices were attacked, leading to complaints being filed with the Union Home Minister and the then Governor. He stated that the public would soon understand the criminal nature of such politics.
Concerned about the rise of fake campaigns on social media, Naidu warned that strict action would be taken against individuals posting objectionable content, particularly those threatening women. He accused paid groups of engaging in character assassination through misinformation campaigns.
Citing the Vivekananda Reddy murder case, the CM criticised Circle Inspector Sankaraiah, alleging that instead of preserving the crime scene, the officer colluded with the criminals and now dared to issue a notice to the Chief Minister.
Naidu proudly reported that crimes against women had decreased by 4.84% in the past year. He also mentioned a 43% reduction in dowry deaths, a 15% decrease in women’s murders, and a 59% decline in female suicides. Additionally, cyber threats against women dropped by 17%, with 343 individuals jailed for crimes against women.
He highlighted measures taken to protect women, such as reducing police response time to 8-10 minutes, the formation of Sakthi teams, and the opening of rowdy sheets against sexual offenders.
In the fight against drugs, Naidu announced that the State had successfully curbed ganja smuggling through the Eagle Task Force, declaring Andhra Pradesh a ganja cultivation-free state.