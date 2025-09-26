Andhra power equipment purchases made through e-procurement: Minister Gottipati

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar announced that all power equipment purchases in Andhra Pradesh are being made through e-procurement and competitive bidding, strictly adhering to Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) regulations.

Replying to queries raised by MLCs Alapati Rajendra Prasad, Bhumireddy Ramagopal Reddy, and Perabattula Rajasekhar in the Legislative Council on Thursday, the minister clarified that purchases exceeding Rs 5 crore require mandatory APERC approval.

Gottipati stressed that quality remains the top priority in procurement. He said minor price variations may occur among Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) due to transportation costs and regional distances, but efforts are underway to minimise these differences.

To boost energy efficiency, the state is deploying 5-star rated transformers for agricultural, industrial, and public use.

The minister pointed out that single or double-star transformers result in lower efficiency and higher failure rates, adding to DISCOMs’ financial burden due to greater power consumption.

On equipment purchased for Jagananna Colonies, the minister disclosed that Rs 220 crore worth of power material remains unused and has been securely stored to prevent theft. He said these resources are being deployed where required.