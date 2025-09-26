Kadapa mayor Suresh Babu alleges politically motivated ouster, moves HC

VIJAYAWADA: High Court on Thursday heard a petition filed by ‘ousted’ Kadapa Municipal Corporation Mayor K Suresh Babu, who sought cancellation of the government orders that removed him from his post.

The court issued notices to the Principal Secretary and Commissioner of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Kadapa Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer, and Kadapa MLA Reddappagari Madhavi Reddy, directing them to file counters with complete details.

Justice Nune Harinath passed interim orders and posted the matter to October 17.

Suresh Babu challenged the Government Order (G.O.) No. 1016 dated September 23 and the subsequent gazette notification removing him from the mayoral position. Senior advocate S Sriram, representing the petitioner, argued that the removal was politically motivated and carried out at the behest of the Chief Minister’s Office.

The petitioner also denied any involvement in municipal contracts awarded to Vardhini Constructions, a company owned by the petitioner’s wife and son, claiming he was unaware of such allocations.

He argued that contracts worth below `10 lakh could be directly awarded by the Municipal Commissioner without council approval, and that allegations of misuse of office were baseless.