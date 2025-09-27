Andhra Pradesh HC orders CBI probe into arrest of social media activist

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ordered a CBI investigation into the alleged illegal arrest of social media activist Soundar Reddy alias Saveendar Reddy.
A division bench, comprising Justices R Raghunandan Rao and T Chandra Dhana Sekhar, issued the directive on Friday, citing preliminary evidence of unlawful detention of Soundar Reddy, and discrepancies in police reports.
CBI Joint Director has been added as a respondent, and instructed to conduct a preliminary inquiry, and submit a report.
The next hearing is scheduled for October 13, with the court halting any process to produce Soundar Reddy before a magistrate until then. The court stated that Soundar Reddy was falsely implicated in a ganja case.
Court seals records and remand report
Observing that it was a violation of the Supreme Court arrest protocols outlined in the DK Basu case, the bench noted inconsistencies in the police remand report, which claimed the arrest occurred at 8.30 pm on September 22, while a mediators’ report was prepared at 7.30 pm. Soundar Reddy alleged he was detained at 6.30 pm, corroborated by Jio’s data showing his phone was switched off at 6.21 pm in Tadepalli. His wife Lakshmi Prasanna lodged a complaint in Tadepalli police station at 7 pm, which was recorded only in the general diary, not as a formal case.
The court criticised the police for lacking credibility, noting they were not in uniform during the arrest. Invoking Article 226, the bench intervened to protect citizens’ personal liberty, stating that police actions were ‘highly objectionable’.
Lakshmi Prasanna’s habeas corpus petition prompted the court to seek CCTV footage from Tadepalli police station, and Soundar Reddy’s call data. The court sealed these records, along with the remand report and Lakshmi Prasanna’s complaint.
The Registrar (Judicial) was directed to hand over the sealed cover to the investigating officer from CBI.