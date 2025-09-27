Andhra Pradesh HC orders CBI probe into arrest of social media activist

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ordered a CBI investigation into the alleged illegal arrest of social media activist Soundar Reddy alias Saveendar Reddy.

A division bench, comprising Justices R Raghunandan Rao and T Chandra Dhana Sekhar, issued the directive on Friday, citing preliminary evidence of unlawful detention of Soundar Reddy, and discrepancies in police reports.

CBI Joint Director has been added as a respondent, and instructed to conduct a preliminary inquiry, and submit a report.

The next hearing is scheduled for October 13, with the court halting any process to produce Soundar Reddy before a magistrate until then. The court stated that Soundar Reddy was falsely implicated in a ganja case.