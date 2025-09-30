Bapatla Collector inspects flood relief centres

GUNTUR: Bapatla District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar conducted a thorough inspection of flood-affected areas on Monday, reviewing the readiness of 27 rehabilitation centres set up to shelter residents from villages prone to Krishna River flooding.

The centres are prepared to accommodate 5,783 families, or about 14,391 people, with a total of 188 rooms available, providing capacity for nearly 20,000 individuals.

Accompanied by senior officials including RDO N Rajyalakshmi, DM & HO Dr Vijayamma, and DPO Prabhakar Rao, Dr Vinod Kumar visited villages such as Penumudi, Pallepalem, Chatragadda, Bobbarlanka, Piratlok, Lankevani Dibba, and ST Colony. These include government schools temporarily converted into shelters. The Collector engaged with residents, reassuring them of continuous official support.

He instructed that all officials and staff stationed at rehabilitation centres must remain on duty 24/7. He mandated that medical teams provide necessary medicines and that sanitation standards be strictly maintained to ensure a safe environment.

The Collector also inspected boats stationed at Penumudi in the Krishna River basin.