108 emergency service saves 9,183 heart patients in AP within three months

VIJAYAWADA: The ‘108’ emergency ambulance services, operated by Bhavya Health Services across Andhra Pradesh, have proved their value by responding swiftly to life-threatening situations and saving thousands of lives. In the last three months alone, the service has helped revive 9,183 people suffering from heart attacks/cardiac arrests, pulling them back from the brink of death. These figures highlight how 108 ambulances are doing far more than just transporting patients - they are acting as mobile emergency medical units that deliver critical care on the spot.

According to a release issued on Friday, 108 services have been acting as lifesavers for the people with comprehensive prehospital care, well-trained staff, modern technology and 24/7 medical supervision.

Health officials associated with the service say the ambulances reach patients quickly, often within the crucial “Golden Hour” after a heart attack, when timely treatment can dramatically improve survival chances. Once at the scene, trained Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) assess the medical situation of the patient and begin basic life support, provide oxygen, perform CPR, control blood pressure, and stabilise the patient immediately.

Unlike private ambulances that mainly focus on transportation, 108 services function as fully equipped mobile emergency units. The staff receive proper training, the vehicles carry advanced medical equipment, and doctors at the Emergency Response Control Centre provide real-time guidance through dome cameras installed in the ambulances.