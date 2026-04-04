Central guarantee for Rs 27K crore loans eased capital project: AP BJP chief

Madhav also pointed out that major infrastructure works such as the Benz Circle and Kanakadurga flyovers were executed with central assistance. He credited the Prime Minister for facilitating the South Coast Railway Zone headquartered in Visakhapatnam, calling it a major boost to regional development.

Criticising former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he alleged that recent statements reflected political frustration following electoral defeat and developments favouring Amaravati.

Prior to that at a round-table meeting organised by the BJP SC Morcha in the city , Madhav interacted with dappu artists and acknowledged their concerns. He described the dappu as a vital symbol of cultural heritage.

Madhav announced plans for a State-level programme for dappu artists and said efforts would be made to ensure pensions, enhance financial assistance, and create sustainable livelihood opportunities.

BJP leaders Panatala Suresh, Syed Basha, along with representatives of artist associations, attended the meeting.