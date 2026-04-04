CM Naidu lauds efforts of officials in making effective use of water

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed happiness over Andhra Pradesh standing first in the nation in the implementation of the Micro Irrigation Project.

Naidu congratulated the officials and staff for bringing a record 1,26,057 hectares under micro irrigation as against the target set for the 2025 - 26 financial year.

He said that Gujarat State with cultivation of 1.05 lakh hectares of land under micro irrigation stood second next to Andhra Pradesh.