CM Naidu lauds efforts of officials in making effective use of water

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed happiness over Andhra Pradesh standing first in the nation in the implementation of the Micro Irrigation Project.
Naidu congratulated the officials and staff for bringing a record 1,26,057 hectares under micro irrigation as against the target set for the 2025 - 26 financial year.
He said that Gujarat State with cultivation of 1.05 lakh hectares of land under micro irrigation stood second next to Andhra Pradesh.
The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of the officials for taking the government’s resolve to utilise every drop of water effectively down to the grassroots level and striving to make Andhra Pradesh a leader in the country.
He extended his congratulations to the 1,08,143 farmers benefiting from the scheme and expressed hope that they would achieve quality yields and higher profits through modern farming practices.
He noted that farmers adopting drip and sprinkler irrigation methods would not only conserve water but also reduce cultivation costs and improve their financial stability.
The CM assured that the government would always stand by farmers cultivating a wide variety of crops. He stated that subsidies worth Rs 1,030 crore have been provided to farmers as part of the project.