INS Taragiri joins the Sunrise Fleet

VISAKHAPATNAM: The fourth stealth frigate of the Project 17A class, INS Taragiri, was commissioned into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The frigate joined the Eastern Fleet in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, the 6,670-tonne frigate is equipped for multi-role operations and incorporates advanced stealth features to reduce radar signature. The ship has over 75% indigenous content, reflecting growing domestic capability in warship construction with support from MSMEs.

Rajnath Singh described INS Taragiri as “not merely a warship but a symbol of India’s growing technological prowess, self-reliance, and formidable naval power.” He highlighted that the vessel is capable of high-speed operations and long deployments at sea, with systems to monitor threats and respond when required. It is equipped with modern radar, sonar and missile systems, such as BrahMos and surface-to-air missiles. From high-intensity combat to maritime security, anti-piracy operations, coastal surveillance and humanitarian missions, it fits perfectly into every role,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of maritime security, the Defence Minister said India’s development is closely linked to the seas, with about 95% of trade conducted through maritime routes. “The Indian Navy steps in to ensure the security of commercial vessels and oil tankers. It is not only safeguarding India’s national interests, but is prepared to protect our citizens and trade routes across the globe,” he said.

Rajnath Singh stressed securing maritime infrastructure, urged a future-ready security approach, and highlighted defence self-reliance, rising exports, and public-private sector roles under the PM.