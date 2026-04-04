Man gets life term in AP's Markapuram double murder case

ONGOLE: The Markapuram VI Additional District and Sessions Court has sentenced a murder case accused to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1,000 for murdering a woman.

In this connection, Markapuram District Superintendent of Police (SP) V Harshavardhan Raju said the verdict is a befitting lesson to those committing crimes against women and girls in the district and asserted that police will not spare anyone and ensure they are punished in suitable manner.

According to official information, Rella Srinu (36), a native of Yellareddypalli village in Yerragondapalem mandal, married Sunitha of Vemulakota village in Markapuram mandal, and they have two daughters. Over the years, Srinu developed suspicion over his wife’s fidelity and subjected her to physical and mental harassment. She later left for her parents’ home in Vemulakota in 2023.

With this, Srinu grew angry with his wife and her parents. He went to Vemulakota on the night of March 14, 2023 and murdered his wife Sunitha. In this case, police arrested him and produced him before the court, which sent him to remand. He came out on bail.