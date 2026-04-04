Man gets life term in AP's Markapuram double murder case

ONGOLE: The Markapuram VI Additional District and Sessions Court has sentenced a murder case accused to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1,000 for murdering a woman.
In this connection, Markapuram District Superintendent of Police (SP) V Harshavardhan Raju said the verdict is a befitting lesson to those committing crimes against women and girls in the district and asserted that police will not spare anyone and ensure they are punished in suitable manner.
According to official information, Rella Srinu (36), a native of Yellareddypalli village in Yerragondapalem mandal, married Sunitha of Vemulakota village in Markapuram mandal, and they have two daughters. Over the years, Srinu developed suspicion over his wife’s fidelity and subjected her to physical and mental harassment. She later left for her parents’ home in Vemulakota in 2023.
With this, Srinu grew angry with his wife and her parents. He went to Vemulakota on the night of March 14, 2023 and murdered his wife Sunitha. In this case, police arrested him and produced him before the court, which sent him to remand. He came out on bail.
Subsequently, his anger towards his mother-in-law increased. He again went to Vemulakota on the night of June 30, 2024 and murdered K Narayanamma, mother of Sunitha, by slitting her throat while she was asleep at home and fled the scene. The twin murders created fear and panic among villagers.
Police registered another murder case against the accused and launched an investigation. After an eight-month-long probe and thorough searches, police arrested Rella Srinu on March 1, 2025 and sent him to remand through the court. Then SI Ankamma Rao and CI P Subba Rao expedited all sources, collected strong evidence and proofs, and filed a charge sheet in the court.
After trial, the court found the accused guilty, and Markapuram VI Additional District and Sessions Court Judge M Subha Vani sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine on Thursday.