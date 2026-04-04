Retd AU prof appointed as INTACH State co-convener

VISAKHAPATNAM: A retired Professor of Geology from Andhra University, Dr D Rajasekhar Reddy, has been appointed as the State Co-Convener of the Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). His tenure will be for a period of three years, up to March 26, 2029.

He is serving as Adviser for Geoheritage and Convener of the INTACH Visakhapatnam Chapter.

In his new role, he will be responsible for coordinating INTACH’s activities across Andhra Pradesh, including programmes related to conservation, documentation, and awareness of cultural and environmental heritage.

The appointment was announced in a release issued in Visakhapatnam on Friday.