TTD seizes 89 spy glasses, 239 drones

He said the threats include breaches of privacy, industrial espionage and illegal activities such as smuggling, with artificial intelligence enabling real-time facial recognition.

A senior Vigilance and Security officer said, “We need more strengthening in this activity, need more techies in the staff, our people are getting training as part of cyber security.”

Officials said the vigilance department has intensified checks and strengthened vigil to curb misuse. Krishna said these devices act as ‘flying laptops,’ allowing covert capture of sensitive information. He said smart glasses can record in private spaces and, with AI tools, enable real-time identification, posing risks of harassment. Experts said drones can conduct reconnaissance, spoof networks and carry harmful payloads, making them a major security concern.