Water Resources Minister Nimmala pulls up officials over delay in preparing estimates of project works

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu expressed displeasure over the lethargic attitude of the officials in preparing the estimates of irrigation works.

Conducting a video conference with the Chief Engineers of the irrigation department on Friday, the minister instructed them to submit the estimates related to desilting of canals and removal of weed from the canals by Sunday.

He directed irrigation officials to change their working style and avoid repeating past mistakes in the execution of canal maintenance works.

The minister reviewed the preparation of constituency-wise estimates for key irrigation works, including desilting, removal of weeds, and clearing of canal obstructions. He expressed ire over the delay by some officials in submitting estimates, despite clear instructions to complete the process by March 25.

The Minister emphasised that such maintenance works can only be undertaken during April and May, as the onset of the Kharif season would restrict further activity. He recalled that in previous years, approvals for works were often granted as late as June, and water was released into canals soon after commencement, forcing authorities to halt works midway.