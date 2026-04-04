Water Resources Minister Nimmala pulls up officials over delay in preparing estimates of project works

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu expressed displeasure over the lethargic attitude of the officials in preparing the estimates of irrigation works.
Conducting a video conference with the Chief Engineers of the irrigation department on Friday, the minister instructed them to submit the estimates related to desilting of canals and removal of weed from the canals by Sunday.
He directed irrigation officials to change their working style and avoid repeating past mistakes in the execution of canal maintenance works.
The minister reviewed the preparation of constituency-wise estimates for key irrigation works, including desilting, removal of weeds, and clearing of canal obstructions. He expressed ire over the delay by some officials in submitting estimates, despite clear instructions to complete the process by March 25.
The Minister emphasised that such maintenance works can only be undertaken during April and May, as the onset of the Kharif season would restrict further activity. He recalled that in previous years, approvals for works were often granted as late as June, and water was released into canals soon after commencement, forcing authorities to halt works midway.
The minister felt that such delays adversely affected farmers, particularly those at the tail-end of ayacut areas, who were deprived of adequate irrigation water. He stressed the need for proactive planning and wanted the officials to prepare estimates in advance and secure necessary approvals from the Finance Department to ensure timely completion of works before the agricultural season begins.
The Minister instructed all Chief Engineers to submit constituency-wise estimates by Sunday evening. He also issued a stern warning that officials failing to meet the deadline would be required to appear at the Amaravati Secretariat on Monday and provide an explanation for the delay. Stating that the coalition government made efforts to supply irrigation water to the tail land lands of the ayacut by desilting the canals and released adequate funds for the purpose, he blamed the previous YSRCP government of neglecting the maintenance of canals resulting in hardship to farmers.
The Minister wanted the officials to give up their lethargic attitude.