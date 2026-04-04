YSRCP complains to Vice Prez over curbs on RS speech time

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of the YSRCP led by Parliamentary Party Leader Y V Subba Reddy met Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and raised serious concerns over denial of adequate speaking time in the Rajya Sabha during the discussion on the Amaravati Bill.

Speaking to the media, Subba Reddy said that despite having seven MPs, YSRCP was given only five minutes to speak and their microphone was cut midway.

Subba Reddy termed this an attempt to suppress the party’s voice.

He pointed out that smaller parties like BRS and TDP were given more time, with BRS MPs receiving around 10 minutes each. The delegation requested fair opportunity for all parties in Parliament.

He alleged that corruption and exploitation are happening in the name of Amaravati construction, with costs going up to `14,000 per square foot, which he called excessive and a misuse of public money.

The delegation also raised concerns over showing TDP leaders in the Rajya Sabha gallery on television and demanded an inquiry.

The delegation included P V Midhun Reddy, Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Dr M Gurumoorthy and Golla Babu Rao.