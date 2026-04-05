A life beyond retirement: Kurnool man’s mission to document India’s past

KURNOOL: A 66-year-old retired official from Kurnool, G Subbaramaiah, has transformed his post-retirement years into a mission of cultural exploration, research and social service, offering an example of purposeful ageing.

A retired Regional Deputy Director (FAC) from the Department of Employment and Training, Subbaramaiah began his government service in 1982 as a civil instructor and built a career spanning nearly four decades. He served as civil instructor, training officer, principal and assistant director before holding full additional charge as Regional Deputy Director.

During his tenure, he contributed to skill development and employment opportunities, helping shape the futures of thousands.

Even during his service, Subbaramaiah remained committed to social causes. He has donated blood 47 times. In 2007, honouring the wish of his father, Radhakrishnaiah, an ex-serviceman, he donated his father’s body to Kurnool Government Medical College despite resistance from sections of the community. He later donated his mother’s eyes after her demise, continuing his commitment to service beyond life.

Academically, Subbaramaiah became the first PhD holder in his department, reflecting his dedication to learning and research.

After retiring at 60, he began travelling extensively across the country, driven by concern that younger generations are losing touch with India’s cultural heritage. He has visited over 200 historically significant sites across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi.

From the Himalayas to Varanasi, and from Srisailam and Sangameswaram to lesser-known sites in Pyapili and Aluru, his journeys have focused on documenting cultural practices, architecture and lifestyles of earlier generations.