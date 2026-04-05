Amaravati firmly back as growth engine: Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati is firmly back on track as Andhra Pradesh’s economic growth engine under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, marking a clear departure from the ‘destructive phase’ under former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu.

Addressing the media along with Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad and BC Janardhan Reddy at TDP Central office on Saturday, he stated that Amaravati is emerging as a self-sustaining economic hub with strong national backing.

He said more than 50 political parties extended support to Amaravati’s legal status in Parliament, while the YSRCP chose to oppose and stage a walkout. Atchannaidu alleged that the previous government created uncertainty and regional divisions through the three-capital proposal, undermining investor confidence and halting development.

Recalling earlier decisions, he said Amaravati was chosen after extensive consultations with all stakeholders and political parties. He criticised Jagan for reversing his stand after coming to power, despite earlier supporting Amaravati, and making remarks that hurt the sentiments of farmers and the public.

The minister highlighted that nearly 29,000 farmers voluntarily pooled about 34,000 acres for the capital, making it a unique self-financed project. He asserted that allegations of corruption remained unproven. He further said the present government has accelerated key projects, including Polavaram, Bhogapuram Airport, and industrial investments, while restoring credibility and governance.

Emphasising balanced regional development, he said efforts are underway to ensure growth across all regions. Reaffirming commitment, Atchannaidu said Amaravati represents the future of Andhra Pradesh and will be developed into a world-class capital driving inclusive economic progress.