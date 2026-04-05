Andhra Pradesh HC bars priests with foreign travel from sanctum rituals

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has directed the State government to strictly enforce rules governing the entry of temple priests into sanctum sanctorums.

Justice Nimmagadda Venkateswarlu ordered implementation of a 2010 circular barring priests who travelled abroad from performing rituals in the sanctum of temples under the Endowments department.

The court also asked authorities to follow the 2024 directive of Sringeri Sharada Peetham Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Mahateertha Bharati Swami, which prescribes strict spiritual norms.

The order came on a petition alleging violations at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple in Vijayawada. Observing lapses in enforcement, the court said priests violating norms should not perform sanctum rituals.