Andhra's Bokkasampalem sets benchmark for women’s empowerment

TIRUPATI: Bokkasampalem Gram Panchayat in Srikalahasti mandal of Tirupati district has secured first place at the national level under the Gender Equality & Women Empowerment (Women-Friendly Panchayat) , reflecting sustained grassroots leadership by women.

The recognition follows five years of collective effort, driven by determination and community participation. Women moved from participation to leadership, playing a key role in decision-making and governance.

With 55% representation in the panchayat, women not only held positions but actively shaped decisions affecting their lives and future. This leadership translated into measurable outcomes, including zero crimes against women in the past five years, 100% enrolment and retention of girl children.

The transformation was driven by sustained awareness, community engagement and efforts to challenge social practices. Women mobilised through Self-Help Groups, building financial strength, trust and unity. These groups evolved into drivers of change, creating a corpus fund of `4 crore.

Economic empowerment emerged as a key pillar of progress. Dairy farming became a major livelihood, with households contributing daily milk production to cooperative societies. At the same time, young women revived Kalamkari art, while others engaged in tailoring, production of milk-based products such as khova, and manufacturing of cleaning products. Vegetable cultivation and small-scale enterprises strengthened household incomes.

President Annapurna of the Parvathi Self-Help Group said, “In our village, every household ensures that women pour at least 10 litres of milk daily to the Srikalahasti Cooperative Milk Society, making dairy a reliable source of income.”

The village also recorded zero neonatal deaths and achieved 100% institutional deliveries through the efforts of Anganwadi workers and ASHA staff. Preventive healthcare awareness enabled early detection of illnesses, while nutrition programmes improved the health of women and children.