Andhra's Bokkasampalem sets benchmark for women’s empowerment

TIRUPATI: Bokkasampalem Gram Panchayat in Srikalahasti mandal of Tirupati district has secured first place at the national level under the Gender Equality & Women Empowerment (Women-Friendly Panchayat) , reflecting sustained grassroots leadership by women.
The recognition follows five years of collective effort, driven by determination and community participation. Women moved from participation to leadership, playing a key role in decision-making and governance.
With 55% representation in the panchayat, women not only held positions but actively shaped decisions affecting their lives and future. This leadership translated into measurable outcomes, including zero crimes against women in the past five years, 100% enrolment and retention of girl children.
The transformation was driven by sustained awareness, community engagement and efforts to challenge social practices. Women mobilised through Self-Help Groups, building financial strength, trust and unity. These groups evolved into drivers of change, creating a corpus fund of `4 crore.
Economic empowerment emerged as a key pillar of progress. Dairy farming became a major livelihood, with households contributing daily milk production to cooperative societies. At the same time, young women revived Kalamkari art, while others engaged in tailoring, production of milk-based products such as khova, and manufacturing of cleaning products. Vegetable cultivation and small-scale enterprises strengthened household incomes.
President Annapurna of the Parvathi Self-Help Group said, “In our village, every household ensures that women pour at least 10 litres of milk daily to the Srikalahasti Cooperative Milk Society, making dairy a reliable source of income.”
The village also recorded zero neonatal deaths and achieved 100% institutional deliveries through the efforts of Anganwadi workers and ASHA staff. Preventive healthcare awareness enabled early detection of illnesses, while nutrition programmes improved the health of women and children.
Sarpanch K Rekha said, “Self-Help Groups in our Gram Panchayat have built a corpus fund of Rs 4 crore. With CIF support of Rs 13.60 lakh, bank linkages of Rs 145 lakh, and Stree Nidhi assistance of Rs 6.50 lakh, credit access has reached saturation, empowering every woman financially.”
She said access to loans enabled women to take up dairy farming, tailoring and small businesses. The village has also seen progress in education, with girls encouraged to pursue higher studies. Rekha said child marriages have been completely prevented, ensuring marriages take place only at the appropriate age. “We are educating girls on par with boys. Children are coming forward to become doctors and engineers,” she said.
A committee from the Government of India recently visited the village and reviewed its initiatives in education, livelihoods, healthcare and women’s empowerment. The team appreciated the collective participation of women and their contribution to economic growth. Highlighting economic activity, Rekha said, “Our village sees financial transactions worth around `2 to `3 crore annually. More than 500 litres of milk is supplied daily to dairies and cooperative societies.”
Beneficiary Revathi said, “I have been working under the scheme for the past two years. We are taking up desilting and development works in village tanks, which has improved water storage and supported agriculture.” She said improved water availability has encouraged crop diversification. “Farmers have started growing dragon fruit along with mango and jasmine, and they are getting good income,” Revathi said.