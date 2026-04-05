Artistic vision meets technical precision in sculptor’s giant Tallapaka Annamacharya project

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A monumental 111-foot statue of Tallapaka Annamacharya is taking shape in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh for installation at the Indian Cultural Centre and Temple in the United States, reflecting a blend of traditional Indian craftsmanship.

The `50-crore project features a 75-tonne panchaloha statue being sculpted by artist Penugonda Karunakar Vudayar using advanced 3D modelling and CNC-based precision techniques. Designed in modular parts, the statue will be shipped and assembled on a 160-tonne steel framework. The statue unveiling is scheduled for May 9, 2028, marking Annamacharya’s birth anniversary.

Karunakar Vudayar, a third-generation sculptor, traces his roots to Nattarameswaram village near Penumantra in West Godavari district. His grandfather Arunachalam Vudayar migrated from Mysore in the early 20th century and laid the foundation for the family’s sculptural tradition. His father Kesava Rao Vudayar balanced teaching with art, while his brother Dr Aruna Prasad Vudayar, also a sculptor

Today, Karunakar’s home and studio have evolved into a centre of creativity, attracting artists and admirers from across the country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, seeking sculptures of prominent personalities.

Speaking about his sculptors, Karunakar said, “Creativity and technology must go hand in hand to create something timeless,” adding that sculpture demands both artistic vision and technical precision. His studio trains nearly 50 students from across the country in various aspects of sculpture.