CM Naidu orders swift arrest after sexual assault on government staffer by subordinate

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious note of a miscreant assaulting a government employee sexually at Macharla town of Palnadu district, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday directed the police officers to arrest the accused at the earliest and to punish him severely.

Informing that the assaulter entered into the residence of a woman working as office sub-ordinate in the Panchayat Raj department office and assaulted her sexually, the officials said a complaint was registered immediately after getting the complaint the shifted the victim to Government General Hospital in Guntur for medical tests.

Besides deploying special teams under the guidance of Additional SP to nab the accused, some of the suspects were also taken into custody, the police officers informed the Chief Minister.

Women’s panel chief takes serious view of case

The State Women’s Commission Chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja has expressed strong outrage over the brutal assault on a woman in Macherla of Palnadu district on Saturday.

The victim, who is currently undergoing treatment at Guntur Government General Hospital, was contacted over the phone by the Chairperson, who enquired about her condition and assured support. Condemning the incident in strong terms, Sailaja directed officials to immediately identify and arrest the accused responsible for the crime.