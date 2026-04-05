Heatwave alert issued for several districts in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a heatwave alert for several districts, warning of severe weather conditions over the next few days.

In an official release on Saturday, the APSDMA managing director (MD) Prakhar Jain said that severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in 17 mandals, while 32 mandals may experience moderate heatwave impact on Sunday.

He alerted the public that severe heatwave conditions are expected in multiple mandals across Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, ASR (Polavaram region), and East Godavari districts.

In addition, moderate heatwave conditions are likely in several mandals spread across Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Polavaram, Kakinada, East Godavari, Eluru, and NTR districts. The disaster management authority also noted the presence of a surface-level cyclonic circulation over South Coastal Andhra and adjoining regions.

Under its influence, parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning for three days starting Monday. Light rain with thunderstorms is also expected in East and West Godavari and Eluru districts. People have been advised not to take shelter under trees during lightning.

Meanwhile, high temperatures were recorded across the state on Saturday, with Gudur in Nellore district touching 41.2°C and Renigunta in Tirupati district recording 41.1°C, among the highest.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, stay hydrated, and avoid prolonged exposure to heat. Vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly have been advised to take extra precautions.