Minister Lokesh thanks Karnataka Telugus for support in difficult times

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh said that his family would remain forever indebted to Telugu people in Karnataka for their support during the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a large gathering in Sindhanur of Raichur district of Karnataka, where he inaugurated the Sri Krishnadevaraya Sainik School at Hosalli Camp, along with Union Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Saturday, Lokesh greeted the audience in Kannada and highlighted the cultural similarities between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, describing the two states as ‘brothers.’

Highlighting the support extended by Telugu people in Karnataka, Lokesh said protests and rallies held in places like Sindhanur, Raichur, and Gangavathi during Naidu’s arrest provided immense strength to his family. He expressed gratitude for their continued support, including during elections. Lokesh praised Sindhanur for its achievements in education, agriculture, and economic contribution, and expressed hope that the newly inaugurated Sainik School would emerge as one of the best in the country. He also lauded Telugu migrants for contributing to education and healthcare for the underprivileged.

The minister emphasised that healthy competition between states drives development, recalling earlier governance under former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna and Chandrababu Naidu of united Andhra Pradesh.

He also credited Kumaraswamy for supporting Andhra Pradesh on key issues, including efforts related to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and facilitating major industrial investments such as a green steel project in Anakapalli.

Lokesh called upon people to continue supporting Kumaraswamy, describing him as a sincere and emotional leader.