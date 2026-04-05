MInister Rajnath lays stone for Large Cavitation Tunnel at NSTL in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for a Large Cavitation Tunnel (LCT) at the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), a premier lab of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in Visakhapatnam on Friday.
The proposed facility is aimed at strengthening India’s indigenous capabilities in naval research, particularly in the design, development and testing of ships, submarines and underwater systems.
Addressing scientists and staff at NSTL, the Defence Minister said the LCT would enable critical testing of naval equipment and systems within the country, reducing dependence on foreign facilities.
“Until now, even after successfully developing equipment, systems, and sub-systems, we often had to look abroad for critical testing. This situation will now change. This facility is not merely an infrastructure project, but an enabling system, which will strengthen our capabilities in advancing propulsion systems, enable focused efforts on noise reduction and further strengthen stealth capabilities. It will serve as a foundational backbone for the design and development of submarines and ships, supporting future advancements in naval engineering and maritime defence systems,” he said.
Rajnath Singh observed that the initiative aligns with the government’s focus on self-reliance in defence, and highlighted the role of domestic industry, academia and research institutions in advancing indigenous capabilities.
During the visit, the Defence Minister was briefed on ongoing programmes by DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat. Rajnath Singh also visited the Seakeeping and Manoeuvring Basin, where he witnessed demonstrations of underwater systems, including torpedoes, naval mines, decoys and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).
A demonstration of swarm-enabled, man-portable AUVs showcased developments in autonomous maritime operations. He also reviewed technologies developed as spin-offs following Operation Sindoor.
The Defence Minister appreciated NSTL’s contributions in areas such as torpedo systems, underwater mines and AUVs, and emphasised the importance of emerging technologies, including lithium-ion battery systems, for defence preparedness.
“The systems and technologies boost the confidence and morale of sailors deployed at sea. Reliable and robust technological support significantly enhances the operational effectiveness of the defence forces,” he added.
The LCT project is conceived as a national facility for advanced hydrodynamic research. It will support both closed-loop simulations for submarine studies and free surface simulations for surface ships within a single integrated setup. Once completed, the facility is expected to aid validation of hydrodynamic designs and propulsion systems for major naval platforms, including destroyers and aircraft carriers, and contribute to India’s shipbuilding ecosystem.
Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan, Chief of Naval Staff Dinesh K Tripathi and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Sanjay Bhalla, and other senior officials were present.