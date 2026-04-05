MLA Sujana feted by farmers, women for support to Amaravati movement

VIJAYAWADA: Farmers and women from Amaravati felicitated Vijayawada West MLA and former Union minister Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary on Saturday, expressing heartfelt gratitude for his support to the capital movement following the conferment of legal status to Amaravati.

On the occasion, the farmers said Amaravati finally receiving legal recognition brought them immense joy. They recalled that Yalamanchili Satyanarayana Chowdary stood firmly with them since the beginning, providing financial and legal assistance during crucial phases. His continuous coordination with legal teams during proceedings in the High Court and the Supreme Court, they said, played a vital role in securing justice. Even during financial constraints, he personally extended support, which they described as unforgettable.

They credited him for mobilizing farmers through a key meeting in 2019 and standing by his assurances. Farmers also expressed anguish over derogatory remarks made against Amaravati, stating such comments hurt their self-respect. Speaking on the occasion, Sujana Chowdary said supporting Amaravati was his responsibility, not a favour.

He stressed that issues in a democracy must rise above caste and religion and highlighted the need to build Amaravati into a strong economic growth engine. He urged farmers to stay united and actively participate in development of Amaravati city.