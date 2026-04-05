TTD may aid Srivari temple in Netherlands

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) may extend support for the construction of a Lord Venkateswara temple in the Netherlands following a request from Sri Vasudaika Kutumbam.

Sri Vasudaika Kutumbam President Ashok Kumar met TTD Chairman BR Naidu and sought assistance for sculptural requirements for the proposed project, estimated at `250 crore.

Sources said the Netherlands government has allocated 33.5 acres for the project.

They said Sri Vasudaika Kutumbam plans to execute the project with support from architects and sculptors, particularly from TTD. TTD Chairman BR Naidu responded positively and said TTD will provide sculptural support under existing schemes at the SV Sculpture College in Tirupati. He said the Chief Minister has issued guidelines to construct temples in state capitals and TTD is working in that direction.

He added that TTD will also consider extending support to the Sri Vasudaika Kutumbam project in the Netherlands.