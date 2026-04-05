YSRCP shedding crocodile tears for fishers: Minister Kollu

VIJAYAWADA: Mines and Geology Minister Kollu Ravindra criticised the YSRCP for its past actions against fishermen. He said the party that once made fishermen shed tears is now shedding ‘crocodile tears’ for them.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Kollu Ravindra recalled how, during YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s time as chief minister, land in coastal areas was forcibly acquired and those who opposed it faced high-handed treatment.

Referring to the long-standing issue of Tamil Nadu boats entering Andhra Pradesh waters and fishing illegally, he explained that during Chandrababu Naidu’s earlier tenure, the Centre had provided 18 patrol boats under the Coast Guard to tackle this problem.

These boats functioned effectively until 2017, helping prevent intrusions. However, due to the previous government’s negligence, no proper repairs or maintenance were carried out from 2019 to 2024. As a result, all 18 boats became unusable and patrolling stopped completely.

The coalition government acted quickly after coming to power. It has approved repairs for the boats and allocated the necessary budget. Even though a small issue arose recently with four boats at Juvvaladinne, YSRCP leaders tried to turn it into a political issue and provoke fishermen.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu responded immediately by deploying boats fitted with 600 horsepower motors. Two boats are already on patrol duty, and more will join soon.