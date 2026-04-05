YSRCP shedding crocodile tears for fishers: Minister Kollu

VIJAYAWADA: Mines and Geology Minister Kollu Ravindra criticised the YSRCP for its past actions against fishermen. He said the party that once made fishermen shed tears is now shedding ‘crocodile tears’ for them.
Addressing a press conference at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Kollu Ravindra recalled how, during YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s time as chief minister, land in coastal areas was forcibly acquired and those who opposed it faced high-handed treatment.
Referring to the long-standing issue of Tamil Nadu boats entering Andhra Pradesh waters and fishing illegally, he explained that during Chandrababu Naidu’s earlier tenure, the Centre had provided 18 patrol boats under the Coast Guard to tackle this problem.
These boats functioned effectively until 2017, helping prevent intrusions. However, due to the previous government’s negligence, no proper repairs or maintenance were carried out from 2019 to 2024. As a result, all 18 boats became unusable and patrolling stopped completely.
The coalition government acted quickly after coming to power. It has approved repairs for the boats and allocated the necessary budget. Even though a small issue arose recently with four boats at Juvvaladinne, YSRCP leaders tried to turn it into a political issue and provoke fishermen.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu responded immediately by deploying boats fitted with 600 horsepower motors. Two boats are already on patrol duty, and more will join soon.
The minister said the government is making all arrangements so that by the end of the fishing ban period from April 15 to June 15, at least four to five boats will be continuously patrolling the area. The Fisheries Commissioner, Coast Guard DIG, district collector and all concerned departments are working together on this.
Kollu Ravindra criticised YSRCP leaders for visiting the area and trying to incite fishermen even while these steps are being taken.
“They could not solve the problem in five years. Now they are creating obstacles only for political gain,” he said.
The minister assured that the government will take firm action to ensure not a single T N boat enters AP waters. All departments will coordinate to provide full security.