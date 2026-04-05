Zero tolerance to indiscipline in TDP, warns CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have cautioned the party leaders that violations of party discipline would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

According to sources, Naidu expressed displeasure over the conduct of Narasaraopet MLA Chadalavada Aravind Babu from Palnadu district.

After taking explanation from the MLA regarding a controversial incident at the Palnadu SP office, TDP State President palla Srinivasa Rao placed the matter before the Chief Minister.

Taking serious note of the conduct of the MLA, Naidu said that the party would not be compromised for individual interests and cautioned that those crossing the line would face suspension without hesitation.

Anyone who brings disrepute to the party or the government will be suspended without a second thought. Leaders must maintain discipline and think about a long-term political career. It is up to them to decide whether they want to continue in politics or remain one-term MLAs, the Chief Minister reportedly said.

Recently, Aravind Babu staged a prolonged sit-in at the SP’s chamber. He confronted Palnadu district SP B Krishna Rao over the delay in approving his recommendation for the post of legal advisor to the Palnadu district police cell.