ACA forms governing council for Andhra Premier League 2026 ahead of June season kickoff

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has initiated preparations for the fifth season of Andhra Premier League (APL) 2026, scheduled to commence in the first week of June.

As part of arrangements, the Governing Council for the upcoming season was constituted at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held at the ACA office in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Representatives from cricket clubs and various district cricket associations participated in the meeting and elected members to the governing council. Rao Venkata Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao from Vizianagaram District Cricket Association and M Surendra Varma from Kurnool Blues Cricket Club were elected as members for overseeing the 2026 APL season. Subsequently, a meeting of ACA representatives was held, during which Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao was unanimously elected as the chairman of the APL Governing Council. Other elected members include Surendra Varma, Sana Satish Babu, D Srinivas, R Shyam and YS Ranganath.

Former State election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar served as the election officer. The meeting was attended by ACA president and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), secretary Sana Satish Babu, vice-president Bandaru Narasimha Rao, and other executive members of the association.

The ACA is expected to announce further details regarding teams, schedule, and venues in the coming weeks.