Andhra ranks second in fish processing infrastructure

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh ranks second in the country in marine fish processing capacity, with 131 processing units and a total capacity of 7,193.18 metric tonnes per day as of March 27, 2026.
Gujarat tops the list with 137 units and a capacity of 7,646.82 metric tonnes per day. The information was placed in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan in response to a question raised by Kakinada MP Tangella Uday Srinivas.
The reply also gave details of projects approved under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) for the development of marine processing infrastructure over the last five years. Under the Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure Scheme, four projects were approved in Andhra Pradesh at a total project cost of Rs 121.44 crore. The sanctioned grant-in-aid was Rs 29.04 crore, of which Rs 25.22 crore has been released.
The projects have a processing capacity of 0.11 lakh tonnes per annum and a preservation capacity of 0.19 lakh tonnes per annum. Under Operation Greens, 11 projects were approved in the State with a total project cost of Rs 318 crore.
Aid for marine processing infra in AP up
The approved grant-in-aid stood at Rs 72.44 crore, while Rs 43.42 crore has been released. These projects provide a processing capacity of 0.878 lakh tonnes per annum and a preservation capacity of 3.17 lakh tonnes per annum. The reply also mentioned approved applications under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industry (PLISFPI) in the marine products segment.
In Andhra Pradesh, 24 units were approved under the scheme, with an actual investment of Rs 1,027.72 crore and a post-investment processing and preservation capacity of 3,51,292 metric tonnes per annum.
MPEDA data shared in the reply showed that financial assistance for marine processing infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh has also increased over the last five years.