Andhra ranks second in fish processing infrastructure

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh ranks second in the country in marine fish processing capacity, with 131 processing units and a total capacity of 7,193.18 metric tonnes per day as of March 27, 2026.

Gujarat tops the list with 137 units and a capacity of 7,646.82 metric tonnes per day. The information was placed in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan in response to a question raised by Kakinada MP Tangella Uday Srinivas.

The reply also gave details of projects approved under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) for the development of marine processing infrastructure over the last five years. Under the Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure Scheme, four projects were approved in Andhra Pradesh at a total project cost of Rs 121.44 crore. The sanctioned grant-in-aid was Rs 29.04 crore, of which Rs 25.22 crore has been released.

The projects have a processing capacity of 0.11 lakh tonnes per annum and a preservation capacity of 0.19 lakh tonnes per annum. Under Operation Greens, 11 projects were approved in the State with a total project cost of Rs 318 crore.