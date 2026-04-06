Andhra terror link case: Probe reveals accused were tied to ISIS and AQIS

VIJAYAWADA: The five accused arrested in a suspected terror link case are being intensively questioned by Kothapet police and Intelligence officials at the Task Force police station on Sunday, marking the last day of interrogation.
During questioning, investigators found that the prime accused, Rahamathullah Sharif, along with his associates, had established links with operatives associated with the Islamic State (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). The group allegedly engaged in radicalising youth by circulating jihadi propaganda videos and speeches of extremist ideologues, including Osama bin Laden, Israr Ahmed, and Zakir Naik.
According to police officials, the accused operated nearly 40 Instagram accounts to communicate with foreign handlers based in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Syria. These handlers allegedly encouraged the group to motivate Muslim youth to undertake “Hijrat” (migration) for jihad and work towards establishing an Islamic Caliphate in India. Investigations further revealed that the handlers discussed providing militant training and even guided the accused on the use of weapons, including sniper rifles. They also reportedly assured logistical support, including the supply of arms. Authorities suspect that some radicalised individuals linked to the network may already be undergoing training in foreign locations.
Another accused in the case, Sayeeda Begum, is believed to have connections with operatives in Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir and was allegedly preparing to join the network’s activities. Officials are also probing the possible creation of a women’s recruitment wing, referred to as the “Khawateen group,” aimed at expanding the network’s reach.
Police sources indicated that the group shared highly provocative content on social media. Members reportedly posted images wearing masks, displaying ISIS flags, and raising slogans such as “One Ummah,” signalling allegiance to extremist ideology. Several posts allegedly insulted India’s national symbols, including derogatory renditions of the National Anthem and videos showing desecration of the National Flag.
The group is also accused of sharing content inciting violence against non-believers and promoting the establishment of Sharia law. Investigators found that instructional materials, including videos and PDF documents on making explosives such as IEDs and black powder, were circulated within the group.
Handlers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, the UAE, and Afghanistan allegedly played a key role in directing activities, including cyber-terror plans targeting official websites. Agencies are also probing suspected financial transactions routed through foreign channels to support the operations, according to police sources.
Senior police officials stated that the broader conspiracy points to attempts at recruitment, radicalisation, terror training, and possible execution of attacks, both physical and cyber.