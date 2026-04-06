Andhra terror link case: Probe reveals accused were tied to ISIS and AQIS

VIJAYAWADA: The five accused arrested in a suspected terror link case are being intensively questioned by Kothapet police and Intelligence officials at the Task Force police station on Sunday, marking the last day of interrogation.

During questioning, investigators found that the prime accused, Rahamathullah Sharif, along with his associates, had established links with operatives associated with the Islamic State (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). The group allegedly engaged in radicalising youth by circulating jihadi propaganda videos and speeches of extremist ideologues, including Osama bin Laden, Israr Ahmed, and Zakir Naik.

According to police officials, the accused operated nearly 40 Instagram accounts to communicate with foreign handlers based in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Syria. These handlers allegedly encouraged the group to motivate Muslim youth to undertake “Hijrat” (migration) for jihad and work towards establishing an Islamic Caliphate in India. Investigations further revealed that the handlers discussed providing militant training and even guided the accused on the use of weapons, including sniper rifles. They also reportedly assured logistical support, including the supply of arms. Authorities suspect that some radicalised individuals linked to the network may already be undergoing training in foreign locations.