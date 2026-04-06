Andhra's Kadapa district records Rs 1,155 crore liquor revenue in FY 2025-26

KADAPA: Liquor consumption in Kadapa district has surged, with sales reaching Rs 1,155.77 crore during the 2025–26 financial year. Monthly consumption averaged Rs 96.31 crore, while March alone recorded Rs 101.96 crore, marking a sharp spike.

The Excise Department, one of the government’s highest revenue-generating wings, saw consistent growth driven by rising demand across all sections of society.

Officials attribute the increase to new liquor brands introduced under the current policy, which the NDA led by N Chandrababu Naidu claims ensures better quality. Easy availability of alcohol from early morning hours and the widespread presence of illegal bar shops have further fuelled consumption.

Nearly 80 per cent of liquor revenue reportedly comes from daily wage earners, raising concerns that many are spending their earnings on alcohol, straining household finances and affecting family stability. Medical professionals warn of rising liver and kidney ailments, with several premature deaths among men, leaving families vulnerable.

Among the nine excise stations, Kadapa recorded the highest sales at Rs 312.37 crore, followed by Proddutur (Rs 202.72 crore) and Pulivendula (Rs 138.77 crore). Badvel registered Rs 128.85 crore, Mydukur Rs 112.23 crore, Yerraguntla Rs 91.71 crore, Jammalamadugu Rs 84.57 crore, Muddanur Rs 47.76 crore, and Siddavatam Rs 36.79 crore, reflecting widespread consumption across urban regions.

The summer season has further accelerated liquor sales, particularly beer. In March alone, 97,424 cases, equivalent to 11,68,088 bottles, were sold, a sharp rise from February’s 66,965 cases.