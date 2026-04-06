Babu Jagjivan Ram remembered as leader of all sections

ONGOLE: Bapatla MP Tenneti Krishna Prasad has said that Babu Jagjivan Ram was not just a Dalit leader but a leader of all sections across the nation.

Speaking on the occasion of the 118th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter and former Deputy Prime Minister, he said Jagjivan Ram was a shining example of how education can transform a person’s life. Born into a poor family, he rose through hard work and determination to achieve great success and recognition.

“He actively participated in the freedom movement and, after Independence, served as Union Minister, working sincerely for the uplift of downtrodden sections. We should rededicate ourselves to his ideals and values,” the MP said.

The Social Welfare Department organised special birth anniversary celebrations at Ambedkar Bhavan in Ongole, where public representatives, officials, and community leaders paid floral tributes to the leader. Similar programmes were held across the combined Prakasam district on Sunday.

At a meeting held at Ambedkar Bhavan, dignitaries recalled the selfless services of Jagjivan Ram and distributed birthday cake to attendees. A public awareness rally was also taken out, followed by a meeting.

On the occasion, the MP, along with the District Collector, MLAs, and other leaders, inaugurated a ‘Chalivendram’ (free drinking water distribution centre).

Later, Tenneti Krishna Prasad, along with District Collector P Raja Babu, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, SN Padu MLA BN Vijay Kumar, and several Scheduled Caste leaders, garlanded the statue and portraits of Jagjivan Ram and paid tributes.

Combined Prakasam district SP Harshavardhan Raju, Markapuram District Collector M Vijaya Sunita and other officials also paid floral tributes.