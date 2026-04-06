Bhogapuram airport operations likely to begin by August

VIZIANAGARAM: Operations at the Bhogapuram International Airport are likely to commence between July and August this year, with project works nearing completion, Roads and Buildings Minister B C Janardhan Reddy said.

After inspecting the airport works at Bhogapuram along with MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas on Sunday, he told reporters that inauguration is being considered on dates such as July 5 or 8, or August 17 or 19.

The final schedule will depend on the availability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu taking a final call.

The R&B Minister said the airport project, which began in 2014, had seen slow progress earlier but gained momentum after the Chief Minister reviewed it and addressed pending issues.

He also acknowledged the role of Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu in advancing the project.

According to officials, the overall project has achieved over 98% progress. Earthworks, runway, and taxiway have been completed, while the passenger terminal building is at 98.76% completion. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower stands at 95.75%, ancillary buildings at 93.54%, and the main access road at around 90%.