CM Chandrababu Naidu to launch 100-day water security drive on April 6

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced the launch of a 100-day campaign on water security, positioning it as both a government initiative and a public movement.
The programme titled “Water Security – Responsibility of Irrigation Associations” will commence at Yadiki in Anantapur district on April 6 with an aim to strengthen water conservation, enhance groundwater reserves, and ensure sustainable usage of water resources across Andhra Pradesh.
In a teleconference with irrigation association members, ministers, and senior officials, Naidu stressed that water security cannot be left to the government alone and people’s participation in it is a must.
He urged irrigation associations to take responsibility for conserving every drop of water, preparing water budgets, conducting water audits, and adopting micro-irrigation to prevent wastage.
The campaign will run from April 6 to July 14 in four phases. Identification of works from April 6 to 15, administrative approvals from April 16 to 20, execution of works from April 21 to July 9, and submission of completion reports from July 10 to 14.
Various departments, including Irrigation, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Forest, and Panchayat Raj will coordinate to implement the plan.
Naidu emphasised repairing canals, desilting tanks, clearing feeder channels, and strengthening check dams to maximise storage and prevent flooding during the monsoon.
The Chief Minister directed that groundwater levels, currently at 8.7 metres, should be raised by at least 1.5 metres, with water availability ensured at 6 metres depth by summer and 3 metres by the end of the monsoon. Naidu highlighted Annamayya district’s “Jaladhara” initiative as a model, where tanks were filled and groundwater levels rose significantly, urging other districts to replicate such efforts.
He also called for scientific mapping of tanks using satellite imagery, hydrology analysis, and feeder channel clearance to ensure effective water conservation.
Stressing that water security is the foundation for growth in agriculture, industry and other sectors, he said effective conservation would make Andhra Pradesh drought-free.
He recalled earlier irrigation projects such as Handri-Neeva, Galeru-Nagari and Telugu Ganga initiated during NTR’s tenure, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing ongoing projects, including Polavaram at the earliest.
Security beefed up for CM’s visit to Anantapur district
The campaign will be formally launched in Tadipatri constituency, with Naidu’s itinerary including a public meeting in Yadiki, a visit to the Pendekal reservoir, and a review meeting with local leaders in Vemulapadu. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Chief Minister’s visit, with police and district administration coordinating traffic management and crowd control. Naidu criticised the previous regime for neglecting water conservation.