CM Chandrababu Naidu to launch 100-day water security drive on April 6

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced the launch of a 100-day campaign on water security, positioning it as both a government initiative and a public movement.

The programme titled “Water Security – Responsibility of Irrigation Associations” will commence at Yadiki in Anantapur district on April 6 with an aim to strengthen water conservation, enhance groundwater reserves, and ensure sustainable usage of water resources across Andhra Pradesh.

In a teleconference with irrigation association members, ministers, and senior officials, Naidu stressed that water security cannot be left to the government alone and people’s participation in it is a must.

He urged irrigation associations to take responsibility for conserving every drop of water, preparing water budgets, conducting water audits, and adopting micro-irrigation to prevent wastage.

The campaign will run from April 6 to July 14 in four phases. Identification of works from April 6 to 15, administrative approvals from April 16 to 20, execution of works from April 21 to July 9, and submission of completion reports from July 10 to 14.

Various departments, including Irrigation, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Forest, and Panchayat Raj will coordinate to implement the plan.

Naidu emphasised repairing canals, desilting tanks, clearing feeder channels, and strengthening check dams to maximise storage and prevent flooding during the monsoon.