Double-engine govt speeds up Amaravathi capital works: Andhra BJP chief PVN Madhav

VIJAYAWADA:State BJP president PVN Madhav has asserted that the Union government is extending unprecedented support to transform Amaravati into a world-class capital city.

He recalled that since the bifurcation of the State in 2014, the Centre has consistently provided financial and political backing to ensure the capital’s development.

Madhav pointed out that the Modi government released Rs 1,500 crore in the first phase under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act for capital construction, followed by an additional Rs 1,000 crore for essential infrastructure. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself laid the foundation stone for Amaravati at Uddandarayunipalem on October 22, 2015, giving the project national prominence.

Between 2015 and 2018, the Centre facilitated nearly Rs 26,000 crore in funding through institutions such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and HUDCO.

These funds enabled the completion of key infrastructure, including major roads, power grids, and water pipelines.

The Centre also invested heavily in establishing premier institutions like IIT and AIIMS-Mangalagiri near the capital region.