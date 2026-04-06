Four new patrol boats for Andhra coastal security: Minister Kollu Ravindra

NELLORE: Minister for Mines, Geology and Excise Kollu Ravindra has said that to strengthen coastal security and counter challenges from boats of neighbouring states, the government has decided to procure four advanced patrol boats equipped with 650 horsepower engines. These boats will be capable of speeds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph and will be used exclusively for patrolling purposes. He also stated that arrangements are underway to soon inaugurate the Juvvaladinne fishing harbour.

Addressing the media after a review meeting at the Collector’s Office here on sunday, the minister said the alliance government is committed to finding permanent solutions to the issues faced by coastal fishermen. He noted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken the matter seriously and issued necessary directions.

Ravindra explained that three patrol boats are already conducting continuous surveillance at sea, while an additional boat has been deployed from Tirupati. Joint patrol teams comprising the Marine Police, Revenue, Fisheries, Forest, and Fire Services departments have been actively monitoring coastal areas to prevent incursions and safeguard fishermen.

He further said proposals have been submitted to the Finance Department for the repair of boats earlier provided by the Central government. Highlighting infrastructure development, the minister stated that discussions would be held with local communities regarding the maintenance of facilities at the upcoming fishing harbour.

Emphasising long-term planning, Ravindra said the government is considering the needs of the next 30 years while making policy decisions. The minister also noted that proposals submitted for desilting works at Pulicat Lake are under study.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla, MLC Beeda Ravichandra, MLAs Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy, Coastal Security IG Gopinath Jetti, Additional SP Soujanya, Fisheries Joint Director Shanthi, and other officials were present.