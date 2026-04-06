Navy sailor Deepak Kumar posthumously awarded Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak

VISAKHAPATNAM: Deepak Kumar, a Petty Officer of the Indian Navy attached to the Eastern Naval Command, has been posthumously awarded the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak in recognition of his courage and selfless act in saving a life.

The award, one of the highest civilian honours for life-saving, was conferred by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and presented to his wife, Raushani Kumari, by Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, during a Naval Investiture Ceremony held in Mumbai on April 1. According to official details, the incident occurred on September 14, 2024, at Sariya Waterfalls in Devarapalli of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Andhra Pradesh. Petty Officer Deepak attempted to rescue an individual who was being swept away by strong currents.

Despite making a determined effort, both were overcome by the turbulent waters and lost their lives. Naval authorities stated that Deepak’s action exemplified the core values of duty and service upheld by the force. His conduct, they noted, reflected the highest traditions of the Navy.