Prakasam police bust gang selling horse meat as donkey meat in Ongole; seven arrested

ONGOLE: Prakasam police have arrested a seven-member gang for allegedly deceiving the public by selling horse meat in the name of donkey meat within Ongole city limits.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Ongole Taluka Police Station SI Chowdaiah said that, acting on credible information, police learnt that some persons had been selling horse meat as donkey meat for the past few weeks.

Following this, night patrolling teams were alerted. On Saturday night, police noticed suspicious movement in a ‘jamun’ orchard near Datta Ganapati Colony on Mangamuru Road-Ashram Junction. On reaching the spot, they found a group of persons who had allegedly killed a horse and were skinning it to extract meat.

The police immediately took the accused into custody and seized the meat. Two live horses, along with four auto-rickshaws and a car used for transportation, were also seized and shifted to the police station.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to the crime.