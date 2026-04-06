Special officer rule reshapes power play in gram panchayats of Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The administration of gram panchayats has informally shifted under the influence of the ruling coalition, positioning it strategically ahead of the upcoming local body elections. With the completion of the five-year term of elected bodies, special officers have been appointed across all 13,351 gram panchayats and are currently overseeing local governance. These authorities are reportedly functioning based on inputs from NDA-aligned cadres, significantly enhancing the political importance of grassroots administration during this interim phase.
The appointments, made under provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, ensure continuity in civic services while fresh elections are awaited. Officials from various departments, including revenue, rural development, and line departments, have been designated as special officers, with some handling multiple panchayats, especially in larger mandals. Their role includes exercising the powers of both the Sarpanch and executive authority, while adhering to financial and administrative norms.
At present, village-level leadership views the ongoing special officer system as an opportunity to strengthen their political base. With both the Centre and State governments reportedly releasing funds worth thousands of crores for rural development, local leaders are keen on executing visible works such as restoration of street lighting, sanitation improvements, and drinking water facilities. Many of these works were reportedly stalled earlier, leading to gaps in basic infrastructure in several villages.
It is notable that during the 2021 gram panchayat elections, conducted in four phases across the state, candidates backed by the YSR Congress Party secured a dominant majority. Though the elections were officially non-party based, political affiliations played a significant role. YSRCP-backed candidates won around 10,400 sarpanch posts, accounting for nearly 75-85% of the total, while those supported by the Telugu Desam Party secured approximately 2,200 seats. Other parties, including BJP and Jana Sena, along with independents, accounted for a marginal share.
However, the 2021 elections were not without controversy. There were allegations from opposition parties that YSRCP-backed candidates resorted to intimidation and coercion in certain areas.
Reports suggested instances of threats against rival candidates, along with sporadic incidents of violence and alleged attacks on voters. These claims were contested, and despite such incidents, the elections were conducted under the supervision of the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission and completed across all four phases.
Out of the total 13,351 gram panchayats, around 12,856 reflect polled or officially counted results in various datasets. The remaining difference of approximately 495 panchayats is attributed to factors such as unanimous (unopposed) elections, absence of nominations in certain villages, court-related issues, and minor data variations across phases and reports.
The current phase is thus being seen as a crucial period for rebuilding public trust and improving service delivery. By accelerating development activities and addressing long-pending civic issues, the ruling coalition aims to consolidate its position at the grassroots level.
As the State prepares for the next round of local body elections, the functioning of special officers and the pace of development in villages are expected to play a decisive role in shaping rural political dynamics.