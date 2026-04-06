Special officer rule reshapes power play in gram panchayats of Andhra Pradesh

It is notable that during the 2021 gram panchayat elections, conducted in four phases across the state, candidates backed by the YSR Congress Party secured a dominant majority. Though the elections were officially non-party based, political affiliations played a significant role. YSRCP-backed candidates won around 10,400 sarpanch posts, accounting for nearly 75-85% of the total, while those supported by the Telugu Desam Party secured approximately 2,200 seats. Other parties, including BJP and Jana Sena, along with independents, accounted for a marginal share.

However, the 2021 elections were not without controversy. There were allegations from opposition parties that YSRCP-backed candidates resorted to intimidation and coercion in certain areas.

Reports suggested instances of threats against rival candidates, along with sporadic incidents of violence and alleged attacks on voters. These claims were contested, and despite such incidents, the elections were conducted under the supervision of the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission and completed across all four phases.

Out of the total 13,351 gram panchayats, around 12,856 reflect polled or officially counted results in various datasets. The remaining difference of approximately 495 panchayats is attributed to factors such as unanimous (unopposed) elections, absence of nominations in certain villages, court-related issues, and minor data variations across phases and reports.

The current phase is thus being seen as a crucial period for rebuilding public trust and improving service delivery. By accelerating development activities and addressing long-pending civic issues, the ruling coalition aims to consolidate its position at the grassroots level.

As the State prepares for the next round of local body elections, the functioning of special officers and the pace of development in villages are expected to play a decisive role in shaping rural political dynamics.