Tirupati panchayats top tax collections

TIRUMALA: Panchayats in Tirupati district are emerging as frontrunners in development, sanitation, and sustainability, winning recognition at both State and national levels. At the same time, the district has achieved the distinction of standing first in tax collection this year among all districts in Andhra Pradesh.
According to District Panchayat Officer (DPO) Suseela Devi, the revenue collected by staff has exceeded expenditure, making the system self-sufficient. She explained that the tax collections by March 31 are enough to cover the annual budget of the DPO, including wages, for the 2026–27 fiscal year.
The district, comprising 35 mandals and 807 Gram Panchayats, has demonstrated strong financial performance with an overall collection efficiency of 94.02 per cent. “We worked hard, monitored regularly, and succeeded in achieving the target,” she said during her visit to the shrine, adding that several reforms are in the pipeline to further strengthen development.
The DPO highlighted plans under the Rurban development initiative, aimed at bridging the rural–urban divide by providing urban-like infrastructure, services, and economic opportunities in rural areas. She said the focus would be on self-employment, skill development, and improved amenities to reduce migration to cities. At least ten schemes are expected to be implemented in Tirupati district this year under this programme.
Among the 35 mandals, Srikalahasthi, B.N. Kandriga, Vadamalapeta, Puttur, Vakadu, Doravarisatram, Balayapalli, and Venkatagiri achieved 100 per cent tax and non-tax collections. Out of 807 Panchayats, 639 have cleared both tax and non-tax dues, while 702 Panchayats have paid their tax obligations alone.
Suseela Devi expressed confidence that Tirupati district, one of the newly formed districts, will rank either first or second in overall collections and certainly remain among the top three districts in the state. She emphasised that the strong financial discipline and efficient monitoring mechanisms will pave the way for sustained growth and improved services for the people.