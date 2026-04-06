Tirupati panchayats top tax collections

TIRUMALA: Panchayats in Tirupati district are emerging as frontrunners in development, sanitation, and sustainability, winning recognition at both State and national levels. At the same time, the district has achieved the distinction of standing first in tax collection this year among all districts in Andhra Pradesh.

According to District Panchayat Officer (DPO) Suseela Devi, the revenue collected by staff has exceeded expenditure, making the system self-sufficient. She explained that the tax collections by March 31 are enough to cover the annual budget of the DPO, including wages, for the 2026–27 fiscal year.

The district, comprising 35 mandals and 807 Gram Panchayats, has demonstrated strong financial performance with an overall collection efficiency of 94.02 per cent. “We worked hard, monitored regularly, and succeeded in achieving the target,” she said during her visit to the shrine, adding that several reforms are in the pipeline to further strengthen development.