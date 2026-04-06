Tremors trigger panic among people in Andhra's Alluri Sitarama Raju district

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tremors were felt in parts of Alluri Sitarama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh and Koraput district in Odisha around 11.31 pm on Saturday. The earthquake measured 4.4 on the Richter scale and was centered near Koraput region, according to the National Centre for Seismology. It was recorded at a shallow depth of 5 km, which made vibrations more noticeable in nearby areas.

Residents in Koraput, Semiliguda, Nandapur, Jeypore, and surrounding villages reported the tremors for about eight seconds. In ASR district, people in Munchingiputtu, Pedabayalu, Hukumpeta, Araku Valley, Paderu, and other mandals also experienced the tremors. Many rushed out of their houses in fear and stayed on the streets until they felt safe.

Speaking to TNIE, a villager from Paderu said the sudden shaking woke up many people in our hamlet. Residents of nearby hamlets remained outdoors for sometime, unsettled by the experience, he said.

Officials said there were no reports of structural damage or casualties in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Koraput districts.