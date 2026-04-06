Varied weather conditions likely in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has cautioned that varied weather conditions are likely to prevail across the State over the next two days. APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain said while several districts may experience thunderstorms and rainfall, others could face intense heat.

He explained that a surface circulation persists over the southwest Bay of Bengal and another over Rayalaseema and adjoining areas, leading to cloudy skies and thunderstorm activity.

Farmers and cattle herders have been advised not to take shelter under trees during lightning.

On Monday and Tuesday, light to moderate rains accompanied by thunder and lightning are expected in parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East and West Godavari districts.

Isolated showers are also likely in Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts. Hailstorms are forecast in Chinturu (Polavaram), G Konduru and Ibrahimpatnam (NTR).

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions were reported in several parts of the State. On Sunday, maximum temperature crossed 40°C in 66 mandals, with Veeraghattam in Manyam recording 42.4°C, Nellurupalem in Nellore 42.4°C, Renigunta in Tirupati 42.3°C, and Nandanamarellu in Markapuram 41.8°C. Other hotspots included Vontimitta (Kadapa), Pedaparupudi (Krishna), Palamaner (Chittoor), Cheruvukommupalem (Prakasam) and Bhattuvanipalli (Anantapur).

The Disaster Management Authority urged the public to take precautions against both thunderstorms and heat stress, emphasising hydration, avoiding exposure during peak hours, and staying alert to official advisories.