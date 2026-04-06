Waste plastic destroys fragile ecosystem along Godavari river

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The unchecked use of polythene and plastic products in Kovvur town in East Godavari, is fast turning into an environmental disaster, posing a serious threat to public health and the fragile ecosystem along the banks of the Godavari River.
Located near key infrastructure such as the Road-cum-Rail Bridge, the Third Rail Bridge, and the Old Rail Bridge along the national highway, the area is witnessing alarming levels of plastic pollution.
Spread across 16.947 square kilometres with a population of around 43,000 in 23 wards, Kovvur generates nearly 25 metric tonnes of waste.
Shockingly, about 30 percent of this comprises plastic waste, including polythene bags, disposable glasses, and packaging materials. Much of this waste ends up in drains, open spaces, and along roadsides, eventually reaching the Godavari, contaminating its waters. Plastic, a non-biodegradable material made from synthetic polymers, remains in the soil for hundreds of years, forming an impermeable layer that prevents rainwater infiltration. This directly impacts groundwater recharge, leading to depletion of water resources in the region.
The health risks are equally severe. Hot food items such as tea, coffee, curries, and rice are commonly packed in plastic covers. Experts, including warnings from the World Health Organisation, highlight that harmful chemicals released from heated plastic can affect the nervous system, kidneys, and liver. Despite this, public awareness and behavioural change remain minimal.
The surge in online deliveries has further worsened the situation, contributing significantly to increased plastic waste. From grocery shops to street vendors, the rampant use of polythene bags continues unabated.
Although municipal authorities claim to be conducting inspections and imposing penalties, enforcement appears weak. Over the past three years, only a limited quantity of plastic has been seized, and fines amounting to around `26,000 have been collected, indicatinginsufficient deterrence.
Municipal Commissioner Ch Venkateswarlu stated that strict instructions have been issued to curb the use of banned plastic and that special teams are conducting surprise inspections.
However, unless immediate and sustained action is taken, Kovvur risks facing long-term environmental degradation along river Godavari.