Waste plastic destroys fragile ecosystem along Godavari river

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The unchecked use of polythene and plastic products in Kovvur town in East Godavari, is fast turning into an environmental disaster, posing a serious threat to public health and the fragile ecosystem along the banks of the Godavari River.

Located near key infrastructure such as the Road-cum-Rail Bridge, the Third Rail Bridge, and the Old Rail Bridge along the national highway, the area is witnessing alarming levels of plastic pollution.

Spread across 16.947 square kilometres with a population of around 43,000 in 23 wards, Kovvur generates nearly 25 metric tonnes of waste.

Shockingly, about 30 percent of this comprises plastic waste, including polythene bags, disposable glasses, and packaging materials. Much of this waste ends up in drains, open spaces, and along roadsides, eventually reaching the Godavari, contaminating its waters. Plastic, a non-biodegradable material made from synthetic polymers, remains in the soil for hundreds of years, forming an impermeable layer that prevents rainwater infiltration. This directly impacts groundwater recharge, leading to depletion of water resources in the region.