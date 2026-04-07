96 new courts to come up in Andhra Pradesh to cut pendency

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday issued a Government Order (GO) sanctioning the establishment of 96 additional courts across the State, in a significant move aimed at strengthening the judicial infrastructure and reducing case pendency.
According to the GO, the newly sanctioned courts include 12 in the District and Sessions Court cadre, 25 courts in the cadre of Civil Judge (Senior Division), and 59 courts in the Junior Civil Judge category. The decision is expected to enhance access to justice, particularly in districts facing a heavy backlog of cases.
Along with the establishment of these courts, the government has also approved the creation of 1,730 new posts.
These positions will range from judicial officers to administrative and supporting staff, including office subordinates. The move is seen as a comprehensive effort not only to expand the number of courts but also to ensure that they are adequately staffed for efficient functioning.
Legal experts believe that the addition of these courts will help expedite the disposal of both civil and criminal cases, thereby reducing delays that have long affected litigants.
The increase in judicial capacity is also expected to ease the burden on existing courts, many of which are currently handling a high volume of pending cases.
With the addition of new courts, the strength of district judges will be increased from 176 to 182, civil judge (senior division) from 138 to 163 and civil judge (junior division) from 329 to 388.
The initiative reflects the State government’s focus on improving the justice delivery system and addressing infrastructural gaps in the judiciary.
Once operational, the new courts are likely to play a key role in ensuring timely hearings and quicker resolution of disputes across the State.
Officials indicated that necessary steps for the establishment of these courts, including infrastructure development and recruitment processes, will be taken up on priority to ensure early implementation of the GO.