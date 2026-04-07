96 new courts to come up in Andhra Pradesh to cut pendency

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday issued a Government Order (GO) sanctioning the establishment of 96 additional courts across the State, in a significant move aimed at strengthening the judicial infrastructure and reducing case pendency.

According to the GO, the newly sanctioned courts include 12 in the District and Sessions Court cadre, 25 courts in the cadre of Civil Judge (Senior Division), and 59 courts in the Junior Civil Judge category. The decision is expected to enhance access to justice, particularly in districts facing a heavy backlog of cases.

Along with the establishment of these courts, the government has also approved the creation of 1,730 new posts.

These positions will range from judicial officers to administrative and supporting staff, including office subordinates. The move is seen as a comprehensive effort not only to expand the number of courts but also to ensure that they are adequately staffed for efficient functioning.

Legal experts believe that the addition of these courts will help expedite the disposal of both civil and criminal cases, thereby reducing delays that have long affected litigants.

The increase in judicial capacity is also expected to ease the burden on existing courts, many of which are currently handling a high volume of pending cases.