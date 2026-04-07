Andhra Pradesh Minister Kondapalli Srinivas distributes smartphones to VOAs

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for SERP, MSME, Konadappli Srinivas on Monday distributed smartphones to Village Organisation Assistants (VOAs) during a programme organised in Vijayawada on Monday.

VOAs from all 28 districts attended the program in significant numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister highlighted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had laid the foundation for women’s empowerment three decades ago through the introduction of DWCRA groups. He noted that these initiatives have now evolved into a powerful force, fostering women’s leadership in villages throughout the state.

The Minister lauded the efforts of SERP CEO Karuna and other district-level officials for their continued commitment to uplifting women.

He expressed satisfaction over the distribution of smartphones to 28,500 VOAs, stating that the initiative reflects the government’s dedication to strengthening grassroots-level functionaries.

The Minister also assured that a proposal to provide Rs 10 lakh accident insurance coverage for VOAs would be taken up with the Chief Minister for implementation.

Minister Kondapalli has observed that despite numerous welfare schemes introduced by both the central and state governments for women, awareness among beneficiaries remains limited.