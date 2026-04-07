AP coast fishermen protest boat release, flag TN incursions, demand probe

NELLORE: Tensions are rising along the Andhra Pradesh coast, particularly in Nellore district, as fishermen continue to protest the controversial release of four seized mechanised boats and long-standing issues of illegal cross-border fishing by Tamil Nadu fishermen.

The dispute began about eight months ago when four mechanised boats from Tamil Nadu allegedly entered Andhra waters and fished in zones traditionally used by local fishermen. The boats were seized by fishermen and kept at Juvvaladinne harbour after being found violating norms near Krishnapuram in Indukurpeta mandal and Chennayapalem in Kavali mandal.

However, the boats, reportedly belonging to Karaikal, were moved out of the harbour under suspicious circumstances last month. Fishermen claim the vessels were repaired over nearly 10 days using around 6,000 litres of diesel before being taken away, sparking outrage and leading to attacks on community leaders. Allegations of political interference have further deepened mistrust within the fishing community.

TDP Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Mastan Rao, who was accused by some fishermen leaders, denied any involvement and said he would quit politics if proven guilty. He termed the allegations politically motivated and offered to provide bank transaction details to establish his innocence. He also described the issue as part of a long-standing inter-state dispute involving Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, where such conflicts arise when boats cross maritime boundaries.

The controversy took a serious turn when some local youth were allegedly lured with promises of Rs 10 lakh each to help move the boats. Following the incident, three youths were reportedly assaulted by members of their own community, triggering widespread concern.

Police officials on duty at the harbour have also come under scrutiny, with departmental action initiated against some personnel. However, fishermen have termed these measures inadequate and are demanding a transparent probe to identify those responsible.

The State government has ordered a full-scale inquiry, though its findings are yet to be made public. As interim measures, authorities have proposed procuring replacement boats worth Rs 1.5 crore and intensified coastal patrols to prevent incursions.

Despite these steps, fishermen say illegal fishing by Tamil Nadu boats continues, causing severe economic losses. They allege weak enforcement, noting that proving violations at sea remains difficult.

The ongoing crisis has heightened frustration among fishermen, who say repeated appeals have gone unheard. While the government’s move to procure new boats has offered limited relief, the community continues to demand accountability and stricter enforcement.

Leaders have warned of large-scale protests along the coast if grievances are not addressed. A key meeting of fishermen representatives from multiple districts is expected to shape the next course of action, as tensions remain high over both the boat controversy and persistent cross-border fishing issues.