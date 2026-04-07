APSDMA warns of rain, heatwave across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has cautioned that varied weather conditions will persist across the State for the next two days. Managing Director Prakhar Jain said that while many districts will see cloudy skies, thunderstorms and rainfall, others may experience intense heat.

A surface circulation remains active over the southwest Bay of Bengal, with a trough stretching from Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu up to the Gulf of Mannar, influencing the current weather system.

On Tuesday, light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning is expected in parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, ASR, Polavaram, Vizag, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, Godavari districts. Isolated showers with thunder are likely in Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Chittoor and Tirupati.

Heavy rainfall was recorded on Monday evening in several areas: 57.5 mm in Lakshmipur (East Godavari), 52.5 mm in Etcherla (Srikakulam), 52.5 mm in Ramachandrapuram (Konaseema), 47.5 mm in Tadwai (Eluru) and 40.5 mm in Nidadavolu (East Godavari). It warned of hailstorms on Wednesday in parts of Nellore, including Manubolu, Chillakuru and Gudur mandals, as well as in Tirupati district.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions reported in several districts. On Monday, maximum temperatures reached 42°C in Terannapalli (Anantapur), 41.9°C in Rajupalem (Kadapa), 40.7°C in Nandana Marella (Markapuram), 40.6°C in Perusomala (Nandyal), 40.3°C in Varikuntapadu (Nellore), 40.1°C in Gopidinne (Annamayya) and 40°C in Tovi (Kurnool).