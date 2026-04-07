Centre nod for Pithapuram railway station facelift

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development, Pithapuram Railway Station has been included under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with works worth Rs 37.25 crore sanctioned for its modernisation. The initiative comes following the efforts of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

During a previous visit to Pithapuram, Pawan Kalyan had inspected the station premises and expressed concern over unhygienic conditions.

He directed officials to take immediate steps for improving sanitation and infrastructure.

Subsequently, during his Delhi tour in January, Pawan Kalyan met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and requested the inclusion of Pithapuram station under the Amrit Bharat Scheme, citing its importance as a spiritual hub attracting pilgrims from across the country.

Responding positively, the Ministry of Railways approved the proposal. The development plan includes modernisation of the station building, improved entrance, dedicated facilities for persons with disabilities, modern toilets, upgraded drainage systems, platform enhancements, and construction of shelters.

Pawan Kalyan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for their support in securing approvals and funding for the project.

Taking to twitter on Monday, Pawan Kalyan said ‘’Grateful to Hon’ble Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ji for the positive response and approval for developing Pithapuram Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

This marks an important milestone in strengthening railway infrastructure and enhancing passenger amenities in AP and is particularly significant for Pithapuram, which I have the privilege to represent.

Pithapuram, being a prominent spiritual destination attracting devotees from across the country, will greatly benefit from this transformation. The improvements will significantly improve commuter convenience and overall travel experience’’ he stated.